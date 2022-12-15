The actual posable figures used to make the beloved 1964 Rankin Bass Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer stop-motion animated TV show have been found. The update at the end of this Antique Roadshow YouTube is a nice twist and a happy holidays ending.
Rankin Bass's Santa and Rudolph figures found, as posed in the animated TV classic
