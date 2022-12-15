The new Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse trailer is finally here

Spider-Man: Enter The Spider-Verse proved that the writing duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord don't know how to strike out. Although the premise of the film was immediately enticing for die-hard Spider-Man fans, trying to wrangle a narrative that introduces several variants of the World's favorite Wall Crawler is a tough task. However, Miller and Lord have made a name for helming seemingly doomed projects. The duo bent Heaven and Earth and found a way to make a 21 Jumpstreet reboot film series genuinely hilarious, and turned what should have been a flavorless, two-hour Lego ad into the oddly poignant Lego Movie. Miller and Lord know their way around a screenplay.

Despite being inevitable due to the film's success, a sequel to Spider-Man: Enter The Spider-Verse is a redundant concept. Do we really need to see Miles Morales grapple with his maturity- again- by meeting even more Spider-Men? Even so, with Miller and Lord serving up the screenplay, the movie is guaranteed to be entertaining.