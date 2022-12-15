Pee-wee Herman shared this awesome twangy mashup of "Frosty the Snowman" and The Champs' "Tequila" and I can't get enough of it. The only thing missing is the exclamation of "Tequila!" at the end, or maybe it should be "Eggnog!"? It's from The Ventures' 1965 instrumental Christmas album which features rocking covers of familiar holiday songs, from "Jingle Bells" to "Jingle Bell Rock." Also, don't miss "Sleigh Ride" which includes licks from their own hit, "Walk, Don't Run."
The Ventures mashed up "Frosty the Snowman" and "Tequila" for Christmas in 1965
