Trump just made his "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT" and it really is unbelievable

Following in the footsteps of MyPillow slippers, Donald Trump's anticipated announcement has just been released, and yes, it's a doozy. No, he's not being installed as the next House Speaker. And no, he did not announce his 2024 running mate.

But rather, his "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!" comes in the form of an advertisement, peddling his new limited edition "Donald Trump Digital Trading Card" collection. Yes, digital. And, unbelievably, "only $99 each!" (See both his Mike Lindell-style "commercial" and announcement below.)

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Go to collectrumpcards.com/ & GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don't Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!

Whether it's Trump or Elon Musk who hits bottom first is anyone's guess.

Would have loved to see Ron DeSantis' reaction to this pic.twitter.com/rAAN1cdye0 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 15, 2022

Oh my goodness Trump's "major announcement" is even more pathetic than I anticipated pic.twitter.com/5IzjklP7Fo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Evan El-Amin / shutterstock.com