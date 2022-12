Ouch! An old video of a freeskater has resurfaced that shows him bumper hitching and weaving around traffic as he grooves through the streets of London — until a swinging car door puts the kibosh on the joyride. The abrupt ending sends him flying into a wall, much to the chagrin of a woman trying just trying to enjoy a smoke break. He's still posting videos on Instagram (jackktierney), so it looks like the mishap caused minimal damage.

