Adam Savage was recently given a tour of the Royal Society in London. In their basement archives, he views the bound, handwritten manuscript and first edition of Sir Isaac Newton's Principia Mathematica, printed in 1687.

He also gets a flick through of Historia Piscium, the lavishly engraved book published right before Principia Mathematica which blew the Society's publishing budget and almost prevented Newton's book from going to press.