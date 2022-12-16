Age of Sail-style map of the Mandelbrot Set

Rob Beschizza
The Mandelmap poster, by Bill Tavis.

Bill Tavis's beautifully-drawn "map" of the Mandelbrot Set [via Kottke] looks like a chart from the age of sail. Like other maps of yore, it's been widely ripped-off by imitators, but the original cartographer is the only one to be trusted. It's just $24 and he ships anywhere in the world.