Bill Tavis's beautifully-drawn "map" of the Mandelbrot Set [via Kottke] looks like a chart from the age of sail. Like other maps of yore, it's been widely ripped-off by imitators, but the original cartographer is the only one to be trusted. It's just $24 and he ships anywhere in the world.
Age of Sail-style map of the Mandelbrot Set
- COMMENTS
- fractals
- gifts
- maps
- posters
Redlining maps show racism and white supremacy "in 1930s technicolor"
"But then you find the maps", such as this one of the Chicago Metropolitan Area in 1940. This is how Robert Gioielli describes the insight and specificity of the maps highlighted in the post, "The Tyranny of the Map: Rethinking Redlining," from The Metropole, the official blog of the Urban History Association. Gioielli's post emphasizes… READ THE REST
Terrible Maps
TerribleMaps, on Twitter and Instagram, collects maps "with a pinch of humour." Above, a chart for sailing in a straight line from England to France. Check out this "world map according to fish" (which one commenter pointed out does not seem to account for river fish). Or this "World map in Nandos sauces. Inaccuracies due… READ THE REST
The perfect one-page dungeon for D&D
In this Questing Beast video, Ben runs through Will Doyle's one page "Quintessential Dungeon" map and explains why he thinks it's the perfect dungeon to run as a starter adventure for newbies. He also talks about why this dungeon mapping style is so great and conveys so much important and useful information at a glance.… READ THE REST
For a limited-time get this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for 20% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're fresh out of ideas on what to give your friends and family this year, the Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet 10.8" 64GB Windows 10 – Silver (Refurbished) is truly a no-brainer gift. Get… READ THE REST
Increase your productivity with this portable second monitor
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We've all been down that rabbit hole before. We're working away on something, and an email arrives. Not ones to ignore messages, we immediately open up a new tab to read… READ THE REST
For a limited-time get 20% off this refurbished Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Do you still have people on your list to buy for? Give the gift of fun with this Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook 300e 2nd Gen that's an extra 20% off with code WINTER20. Explore the entire Winter Savings collection for… READ THE REST