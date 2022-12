Watch this adorable bullfrog, on its back, gliding through a pond in southern China with unexpected grace and poise. Newsflare explains:

The funny video was filmed in Chengmai County in Hainan Province on November 13.



The filmer Ms Yao said she works in a bullfrog breeding farm and she happened to record the funny scene. It is unknown why the frog performed this action.

I've never seen a more charming bullfrog. Enjoy!