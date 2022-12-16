Here's your chance to score an iPad mini for under $100

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

They say that good things come in small packages. They also say everything old is new again. Looks like we have both these adages wrapped up in this refurbished Apple iPad mini 2.

It's been exactly a decade since the iPad mini first graced our presence. You know what else became popular in 2012? Gagnam style, Bronies, and Honey Boo Boo. And while there may be a few of us still bustin' moves to Psy, watching My Little Pony on the sly, or following the Toddlers & Tiaras star, we suspect that most of us have moved on. What we do still appreciate, however, is how Apple created a quality product that is still relevant in 2022.

The beauty of the iPad mini is that you can have all that you have come to love about Apple tablets right in the palm of your hand. Carry it with you everywhere, and access the internet anywhere you can connect to WiFi. Larger than a smartphone, yet smaller than a regular tablet, this powerful little device is going to let you take vivid pictures and create stunning videos thanks to its 5MP iSight camera with 1080p HD video recording. Featuring an A7 chip with motion coprocessor, 16GB of storage, and a beautiful retina display, it also comes with a bunch of apps, including iPhoto, iMovie, Garageband, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, that are going to keep you busy in between your FaceTime calls with your friends and family. Oh and be sure to be picture ready when you make those calls because you'll be displayed in full HD.

And if the word "refurbished" is making you a little uneasy, let us set your mind at rest. You are still getting a product that is going to look and work like new. Of course, the benefit to you is that it is going to cost way less than if you bought it hot off the press, and you're saving this 2013 iPad mini from the gross, unsightly piles of e-waste that are littering our world. You will also receive a minimum 90-day warranty, plus all the relevant accessories to ensure your iPad mini gets up and running out of the box.

This iPad Mini 2 can be yours today for only $99.99.

Prices subject to change.