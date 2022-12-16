Human heart found in salt pile

Someone left their heart in Humphreys County, Tennessee. Workers found a human heart in a pile of road salt at a state transportation department facility. Medical examiners identified the heart as that of an adult male and plan to conduct DNA testing to hopefully help with identification. From WKRN:

"We are searching the area where the item was found. It was found in the salt where the TDOT is preparing to attack the bad weather, severe weather conditions that we have," said Sheriff Davis.

"At first they thought it was a rock," he said. "The process of what salt does to that, it dries it out."

"It's speculated that it could have been there for just a few weeks," Sheriff Davis further explained because of the dehydration process of the salt an exact time frame could be difficult to determine.