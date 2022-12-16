Meet the world's shortest man

Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, age 22, is now officially the world's shortest living man. He's 2 feet, 1.6 inches tall. Amazingly, he's only the fourth shortest man ever confirmed by Guinness World Records, much taller than Chandra Dangi who was just 21.5 inches tall. Ghaderzadeh, who lives in Northern Iran, certainly hasn't had an easy life. From Guinness:

Unable to attend school due to his size, Afshin has struggled with literacy. However, he is delighted to have recently learnt to write his name.

"Continuing treatment and my son's physical weakness are the main reasons why he stopped studying, otherwise he has no mental problems," said Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, Afshin's father.

By contrast, Afshin is well-versed in using a smartphone, despite finding it difficult to carry. "Phones in general are heavy to use for a long time, yet I still manage," Afshin told us.

He spends most of his days watching cartoons and, more recently, scrolling through social media. He has a friend who helps him communicate with followers on his Instagram account @mohamadghaderzadeh_official.