Musk ragequits Twitter Space meeting after journalist asks difficult question about ElonJet, then shuts down the Twitter Space, then shuts down Twitter Spaces entirely

After banning journalists from The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and elsewhere last night, Elon Musk hopped into a Twitter Spaces chat being held by other journalists discussing the bans. He reiterated his claim that posting publicly-available data about air travel, such as his private jet's, is "doxxing". Drew Harwell of The Washington Post—banned by Musk from Twitter but evidently not from Twitter Spaces, asked him a difficult follow-up question:

Drew Harwell: You're suggesting that we're sharing your address, which is not true. And you're suggesting that we're posting- Elon Musk: It is true. Harwell: I never posted your address. Elon Musk: You posted a link to the address. Harwell: In the course of reporting about ElonJet we posted links to Elon Jet, which are now not online, and now banned on Twitter

Host Katie Notopoulous, of BuzzFeed News, soon jumped in to try and move the discussion to a new topic, but Elon had already quit the meeting

Then the space was shut down.

Then Twitter Spaces was shut down.

Holy Shit. Elon Musk just popped into a Twitter Spaces chat with a bunch of journalists. He was called out by journalist Drew Harrell, who he banned, for lying about posting links to his private information, then leaves almost immediately after being pressed. Here is the exchange pic.twitter.com/wVA9Gb5MVJ — Bradley Eversley (@ForeverEversley) December 16, 2022

Bloomberg reports that because Twitter Spaces was originally a separate company, Periscope, banning people from Twitter doesn't stop them using Twitter Spaces—and that Elon might not have been able to find anyone on Twitter's much-reduced staff who can access Periscope's user management backend.

Twitter Spaces are down after a number of journalists that had just been suspended from the social network found they could still participate on it https://t.co/IfhIVTghZG — Bloomberg (@business) December 16, 2022

Notopoulous reports that Musk unfollowed her, but her account appears to remain good standing for now:

I've been kicked off a lot of platforms: Friendster, MySpace (a few times), FourSquare, Tinder, and been suspended here at least twice in the past. But it still brings me a smile to have completely destroyed the entire Spaces functionality — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) December 16, 2022

An important thing to draw from all this is not that Elon and co. are hypocrites. It's that they're insincere. "Hypocrisy!" is an allegation that depends upon a betrayal of principle or presumed good faith. But the principle was never held, and was only ever claimed in bad faith. When you call a liar a hypocrite, he smiles because he knows that you still haven't freed yourself from the lie.