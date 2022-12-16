The world of Chessboxing

Two intellectuals sit down from each other, facing off in a battle of wits. The pieces are moved across the board with surgical precision, their hands in an endless blur as the clacking of the chess clock forms a metronome marking each measured decision.

A timer rings, and they get up and punch each other in the face. This is the sport of kings—this is Chessboxing. Two fighters, 11 alternating rounds of speed chess and boxing, one victor. It's been around in this form since 2003, but has shot to new popularity after a recent event put on by popular YouTuber Ludwig. Personally, I can't wait to see chessboxing at the Olympics.