World Cup players getting ill with "flu-like symptoms"

The World Cup final, featuring Argentina versus France, is happening on Sunday Dec 18. There's bad news for France, however—several of its players, including Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano, and Adrien Rabiot, are sick with "flu-like symptoms," and it's unknown whether they will be able to play. WION News reports:

Defending champions France suffer a huge blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Argentina as their winger Kingsley Coman is down with a camel virus and is unlikely to feature on Sunday. Coman is the third French player after Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot to suffer from this virus.

What's going on? UPI News reports that the players might be suffering from "camel flu," or MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). We don't know yet, though:

The disease, which is caused by Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus, was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012, and has caused nearly 1,000 human deaths worldwide since. The disease is what's known as a "zoonotic virus," because it can be transmitted from animals to humans.

But if this IS camel flu/MERS, this could be very bad news indeed. Diario AS provides more information: