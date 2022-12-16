Would you use an earthquake-proof bed that drops into a metal chamber and seals you inside it?

Watch this video that demonstrates Chinese inventor Wang Wenxi's design for an 'earthquake bed.' The bed has sensors that detect tremors, which activate the bed to drop (along with the person in the bed) into a metal chamber. After the bed drops into the metal box, a roof closes over the top to secure the person inside. Anita Durairaj, writing for Newsbreak, describes the basic design of most earthquake beds, including Wenxi's, and a more recent one designed by Russian inventor Dahir Semenov:

Basically, the mattress would fall into the box and a lid would close over the box. Survival supplies would be readily available in the box for the person or persons sitting inside. Air vents would provide oxygen.

However, these beds aren't really used yet, so we don't know how they would work in real earthquake situations. Not everyone is a fan, though. Durairaj explains:

While these inventions are innovative, critics claim that the beds are like "convertible coffins" and would be a nightmare for those who don't like tight spaces.

Ya think?!

If you don't like the 'coffin-esque' designs, here's a different take on the earthquake bed, by Indian inventor Pulkit Ahuja. This bed uses a slanted canopy for protection instead of dropping the person into a metal box. Kul Bhusan, writing for TechInAsia, explains: