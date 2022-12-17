A compilation of cover tributes to Public Enemy

The Boombox compiled twenty-four covers of songs from "A Nation of Millions" by Public Enemy.

"Angry and powerful, Public Enemy's It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back remains one of hip-hop's most trenchant pieces of social commentary. For all its immediacy when it was released on June 28, 1988, it has remained in the public eye not just because its messages are still relevant, but also because it has inspired many acts to record covers of its songs."

The covers include but are not limited to the following:

Anthrax, "Bring the Noise" (1991), embedded above

Barenaked Ladies, "Fight the Power" (1991)

Digital Assassins, "Return of the Living Bassheads (Somethin' Really Bad)" (1999)

Sepultura, "Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos" (2003)

Korn + Xzibit, "Fight the Power" (2005)

The Roots Featuring Public Enemy, "Bring the Noise" (2009)

Prophets of Rage, "Prophets of Rage" (2016)

Tricky, "Black Steel" (1995)