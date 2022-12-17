Cancer survivor turns his CT scans into a music video

Testicular cancer is now in the rearview mirror for Justin Wright, a composer and cellist in Canada. But during chemotherapy earlier this year, he thought to turn his diagnostic CT scan slices into a music video for "Hellbrunn Automatons," a track off his latest album. His close friend, 3D animator Max Kaplin, helped him animate those scans into "beautiful abstract bursts." The result is both haunting and beautiful. [via Reddit]

"I began making this music video as something to keep me occupied during my daily five-hour chemo infusions. I was really determined to make something beautiful out of this whole ordeal, and when I played around with my scans on medical imaging software, I knew immediately that this was how. These images – detailed, thorough, and repetitive – were the perfect representation of one of strongest feelings I had throughout my treatment: the relinquishment of my body to the multitude of experts examining every inch of it, a slightly morbid ego-death where I nearly stopped seeing my body as my own. We lit the 3D models like museum displays, and I used an AI colorizer to color each of the 2D frames however it wanted. The track, Hellbrunn Automatons, was written long before my diagnosis, but its repetition and optimism as it falls apart ended up pairing perfectly with the visuals."