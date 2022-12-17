Ah, takeout fried rice, that guiltiest of pleasures. When done right, it's the perfect complement to any late night meal. And when done really right, it's capable of taking the spotlight all on its own. In this clip, YouTuber Jason Farmer reveals his own fairly simple recipe for takout-beating fried rice. Even if you're no Gordon Ramsay, you may just surprise yourself.
Create perfect fried rice with this recipe
- COMMENTS
- Food
