Someone made Homer Simpson's spice rack for a sh*tty gift exchange

Rusty Blazenhoff
screengrab: The Simpsons

For a "shitty gift exchange" a few years ago, Redditor gippy44 made Homer Simpsons' spice rack a reality and completely nailed it! I mean, even the knot in the wood is there!

I made Homer's spice rack from the Simpsons from woodworking