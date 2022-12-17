For a "shitty gift exchange" a few years ago, Redditor gippy44 made Homer Simpsons' spice rack a reality and completely nailed it! I mean, even the knot in the wood is there!
Someone made Homer Simpson's spice rack for a sh*tty gift exchange
- COMMENTS
- gift exchange
- homer simpson
- nailed it
- spice rack
- The Simpsons
- yankee swap
Conan O'Brien on writing the classic Simpsons episode "Marge vs. the Monorail"
Sometimes you just know it when you see it. From the first minute it was broadcast back in January 1993, Simpsons fans heralded Marge vs. the Monorail as one of the greatest episodes of the series. Even today, with over 30 seasons under its belt, one can still argue that Marge vs. the Monorail has retained its placement at the apex… READ THE REST
Check out that time Homer Simpson guest-starred on L.A. Law
The Simpsons is famous for its stellar roster of special guests. Once the show ascended into the upper echelon of pop culture phenomena in the early '90s, landing a guest spot on The Simpsons became one of the most coveted television appearances in Hollywood. As Springfield's favorite family began to grow in renown, The Simpsons even began to lend their… READ THE REST
This Simpsons parody of Death Note is peak Treehouse of Horror
Depending on who you ask, The Simpsons has been on a downward slide since season seven or since season ten. One fact that can't be debated is that the general quality of The Simpsons keeps on declining. There isn't a fan alive claiming the newer seasons trump the classic ones. However, even in its ailing years, the Treehouse… READ THE REST
This Bluetooth speaker makes for a perfect, budget-friendly holiday gift
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Every year, without fail, there are a few outliers on your list of gifts to buy. These may be people you forgot you'd even see over the holidays, the people who… READ THE REST
Here's your chance to score an iPad mini for under $100
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. They say that good things come in small packages. They also say everything old is new again. Looks like we have both these adages wrapped up in this refurbished Apple iPad mini… READ THE REST
For a limited-time get this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for 20% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're fresh out of ideas on what to give your friends and family this year, the Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet 10.8" 64GB Windows 10 – Silver (Refurbished) is truly a no-brainer gift. Get… READ THE REST