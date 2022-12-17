Twitter Blue, Elon's newly relaunched subscription service to buy one's way into a blue checkmark, now has a logo. Look, I take no pleasure in ripping apart anyone's design work but I'm sitting here asking myself, "How is this even real?" I'm not alone. Fast Company had some scathing words for it, calling it an "80s throwback" that is "shiny, poorly kerned, and barely legible. But it's also an accurate representation of what Twitter has become."
Elon Musk's new Twitter Blue logo is perfectly awful:
I don't know who designed it. Maybe someone from accounting made it, since it's safe to assume there may not even be a design department at Twitter after all the massive layoffs and ultimatums. Perhaps he prompted a generative image AI to create a "logo that combines the word 'blue' with the Twitter bird brand, '80s porn production company, CorelDRAW clipart CD, LOL."