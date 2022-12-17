Twitter Blue, Elon's newly relaunched subscription service to buy one's way into a blue checkmark, now has a logo. Look, I take no pleasure in ripping apart anyone's design work but I'm sitting here asking myself, "How is this even real?" I'm not alone. Fast Company had some scathing words for it, calling it an "80s throwback" that is "shiny, poorly kerned, and barely legible. But it's also an accurate representation of what Twitter has become."

