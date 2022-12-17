The teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is impossibly good

Devin Nealy

It's shocking that we didn't get an officially licensed Barbie movie decades ago. For some reason, it seems like a flick that Hollywood would've churned out in the 80s. Let's say that a child's wish causes their favorite Barbie doll to become anthropomorphic for a couple of days. Over the course of the ensuing 90 minutes, Barbie has a few comedic mishaps that involve her attempting to occupy every profession she had as a doll. Then she falls in love with a human, coincidentally named Ken, and learns what it means to be alive before she tearfully becomes a toy again.

Thankfully, we didn't get a Barbie movie until the super-talented Greta Gerwig came along. In the video linked above, you can check out the first trailer for Gerwig's Barbie movie that cleverly homages Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. I never thought I would type those words in that order, but here we are. 