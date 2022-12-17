The teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is impossibly good

It's shocking that we didn't get an officially licensed Barbie movie decades ago. For some reason, it seems like a flick that Hollywood would've churned out in the 80s. Let's say that a child's wish causes their favorite Barbie doll to become anthropomorphic for a couple of days. Over the course of the ensuing 90 minutes, Barbie has a few comedic mishaps that involve her attempting to occupy every profession she had as a doll. Then she falls in love with a human, coincidentally named Ken, and learns what it means to be alive before she tearfully becomes a toy again.

Thankfully, we didn't get a Barbie movie until the super-talented Greta Gerwig came along. In the video linked above, you can check out the first trailer for Gerwig's Barbie movie that cleverly homages Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. I never thought I would type those words in that order, but here we are.