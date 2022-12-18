5 Minute Crafts, debunked

After writing about 5 Minute Crafts, I found, in classic Internet fashion, that the rabbit hole goes deeper. YouTuber How To Cook That [via] debunks and explains low-effort shortform channels like 5 Minute Crafts, and prepared a video on that very subject that encapsulates it far better than I could hope to.

Are we all simply subject to the algorithm's whims, doomed to make endless minutes of bizarre content in a bid for relevance, or does hope lie in the form of three-hour video essays about movies I've never seen? The world may never know.