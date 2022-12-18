Big Fruit Loop is the real breakfast of champions

Rusty Blazenhoff
Image: MSCHF

The happy mutants at MSCHF are at it again. This time they're in the art-breakfast cereal game with Big Fruit Loop, which is exactly as it sounds. Packaged much like a popular similarly named cereal, theirs includes just one giant 930-calorie "loop" and features a more deranged cartoon bird mascot than Kellogg's Toucan Sam. Want a box? You'll soon be able to buy one for $19.99. Fruit Loop color is random. (via realthingsthatactuallyexist)