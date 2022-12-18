The New York Times' crossword puzzle looks like a swastika. Here's what it said the last time this happened.

Nothing says "Happy Chanukah" like a puzzle in the shape of a swastika. Today's New York Times crossword puzzle layout sure looks like a swastika.

The complaints about it led to a tweet from the New York Times's Games account go viral, in which it swears it's not a swastika: "Yes, hi. It's NOT a swastika. Honest to God. No one sits down to make a crossword puzzle and says, 'Hey! You know what would look cool?'"

A close look at the tweet, through, shows that it was posted in 2017—the last time this happened. It appears not to have yet commented on the latest puzzle which isn't a swastika.