Donald Glover to produce and star in one of those spin-off Spider-Man villain movies Sony keeps insisting we watch

Donald Glover's tangled web of connections to Spider-Man has to be one of the weirdest in the character's lengthy history. Back when Sony was beginning to cast for the Amazing Spider-Man reboot series in the early 2010s, Donald Glover unintentionally threw his name into the conversation for potential Peter Parkers. Glover's astute observation that Spider-Man's origin sounded like the reality of several Black kids caused thousands of fans to look at the beloved character with a fresh perspective. A broke kid from Queens that has to support his aunt after his uncle gets shot? It's not a tough leap to make. As a result, #Donald4spiderman went viral and even garnered the attention of Spider-Man's co-creator, Stan Lee.

Shortly after that, Marvel coincidentally created a Black Spider-Man named Miles Morales, and Glover eventually found his way into the MCU's Spider-Man franchise as Morales' uncle, Aaron Davis. Now it seems like Glover's connection to the Wall crawler is about to become even more complex, as he's set to star as the Hypno Hustler in a Spider-Man spin-off film from Sony. Even though the idea is a stinky one, if anyone can salvage this movie through sheer charisma alone, Donald Glover is the man for the job.