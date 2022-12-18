Why put a normal slide in the park when you could proudly display this giant bigfoot statue with slides protruding from its nipples? This epic slide is located in Harry Malter Park in Ghent, Belgium. The world needs more Bigfoot Nipple Slides. Stat!
Epic Bigfoot nipple slide
