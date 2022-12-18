Henry Cavill to lead a Warhammer 40K series for Amazon

2022 has been an eventful year for Henry Cavill. At the beginning of the year, Cavill occupied the titular role in Netflix's The Witcher series. Even though Cavill developed a large fan base thanks to his turn as Geralt of Rivia, it couldn't hold a candle to the massive outpouring of love his tenure as Superman earned him. As it became increasingly clear that DC's film division was looking to make radical changes to keep pace with the Marvel cinematic universe, fans began to wonder if Cavill's version of Superman would be consumed in the studio's restructuring process. And then Black Adam hit theaters in October, including a scene where Cavill donned the iconic red cape once again.

Unfortunately, Cavill's grand return to the role lasted only a couple of months, as he was shockingly let go again last week. In addition to losing the role of Superman, Cavill also exited The Witcher in October to allegedly devote his attention to playing the Man of Steel. However, you don't have to waste any tears on his behalf because, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill is set to star in a Warhammer 40K series for Amazon Prime Video.