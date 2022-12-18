Henry Cavill's biggest fan is a French Bulldog named Rory

Meet Rory, a French Bulldog who is absolutely obsessed with Henry Cavill. Her owner, Heather, has been posting videos on her TikTok of Rory and her devotion to the British actor—Rory even has a shrine to Henry, courtesy of her fans, that she sits and gazes lovingly at. Heather recently posted a summary of the entire story, which is definitely worth a watch. This is one of the funniest things I've seen in a while. I'm now anxiously hoping for Henry Cavill to meet his obsessed fan, and can't wait to see her reaction. Henry, please make this happen!