Kevin Bacon is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Mantis and Drax go looking for the legendary actor at his house to kidnap (a fictionalized version of) him as a "Christmas present." It seems to all work out because Bacon is later shown performing a Christmas song with the Old 97's (who are in alien makeup). Written by the band a few years back, this version of "Here It Is Christmastime" debuted on the Billboard charts as "No. 7 on Holiday Digital Song Sales, No. 10 on Rock Digital Song Sales and No. 27 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart." Bacon also performed the song, with non-alien versions of the band, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Kevin Bacon and Old 97's perform original holiday song together, "Here It Is Christmastime"
