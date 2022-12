Sean of Aardnor Studios mainly does miniature gaming and D&D terrain and related project tutorials. But in this video, he decided to step out of his comfort zone and try his… er… hand at sculpting Thing from the Tim Burton Netflix series, Wednesday.

He uses armature wire, aluminum foil, oven-drying clay, and a world of patience to build up the hand. I love the tip of using an orange peel to press skin-like texture into the clay.