SNL parodies Trump NFT line

In case you missed it, Donald Trump recently announced a line of self-themed NFTS aimed at his audience of MAGA cultists, boomers, and MAGA cultist boomers. Carla Sinclair (no relation) did a wonderful job of covering the original announcement, so I won't repeat too many of the fundamentals here. Suffice to say that the announcement did get the Internet abuzz- although it wasn't exactly with excitement. Rather, Donald Trump became a laughingstock yet again, to the point where Saturday Night Live has now made his NFTs the focus of this week's cold open.

Bonus points for James Austin Johnson's spot-on Trump.