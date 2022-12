Sisters and dancers Yarah, Norah, and Rosa, of "Let it Happen," recently posted this beautiful tribute to dancer Stephen "Twitch" Boss. Accompanying the video, they wrote on their Instagram:

Dear Twitch,

Thank you for shining your light into our lives. Your soul has always been lighting up the world and will continue doing it.

Rest in peace @sir_twitch_alot 🕊

Our thoughts and prayers are going to wife @allisonholker, their children, family and loved ones of Stephen "Twitch" Boss.