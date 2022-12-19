Check out the trailer for Super Nintendo World

It's no secret that Disney makes a large swath of its profits from its many theme parks. Consequently, you have to wonder why more entertainment brands don't follow a similar business model. Every major studio worth its salt jumped on the concept of streaming almost immediately. Why wasn't the same strategy employed after Disney's theme park empire rose to prominence decades ago? Even though one exists now, there should've been a Willy Wonka theme park constructed back in the early 90s.

Of all the entertainment brands that have a treasure trove of content to build a theme park around, Nintendo has to be at the top of the list. You could effortlessly build an entire experience around only one of Nintendo's secondary series. Imagine how awesome a Starfox roller coaster or 3D ride would be.

In the teaser trailer linked above, you can check out the first glimpse of the Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Studios.