Cillian Murphy in the first trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Throughout the extensive history of cinema, there have been countless pairings between gifted actors and genius directors. Every artist needs their muse, and when an auteur finds an actor that stirs their creativity impulses, the results are typically electric. Take Martin Scorsese, for example. Two of the best era's in Scorsese's career are defined by his relationship with Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Whenever one thinks of Christopher Nolan, it's almost impossible not to conjure an image of Michael Caine immediately. Even though Nolan and Caine's names have become synonymous with one another, Nolan also possesses another cinematic muse: Cillian Murphy. Murphy's collaborations with Nolan may not be as frequent as Caine's, but they're always impactful.

In the video linked above, you can check out the first full trailer for Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy's new biopic based on the life of Robert Oppenheimer. With Caine eyeing retirement, Oppenheimer could mark the beginning of a new cinematic partnership for Nolan.