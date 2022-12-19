Dead Space developers break down making of iconic scene

In case you've been living under a rock, or just don't like video games, a remake of EA's survival horror opus Dead Space is slated for release early next year. While I was always more a fan of BioShock, the other body-horror-focused game tasking a lone, mute survivor with fighting through an isolated, rusty wreck released around that time (weird coincidence, right?) it's hard not to see Dead Space's appeal- every surface drips with atmosphere, sans BioShock's healthy serving of seawater on top of that. The remake looks fairly faithful, with a recent IGN video breaking down the consideration that goes into just one scene- in this case, the early-game encounter where the player witnesses the (extremely disgusting) Necromorph transformation for the first time.