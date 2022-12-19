In case you've been living under a rock, or just don't like video games, a remake of EA's survival horror opus Dead Space is slated for release early next year. While I was always more a fan of BioShock, the other body-horror-focused game tasking a lone, mute survivor with fighting through an isolated, rusty wreck released around that time (weird coincidence, right?) it's hard not to see Dead Space's appeal- every surface drips with atmosphere, sans BioShock's healthy serving of seawater on top of that. The remake looks fairly faithful, with a recent IGN video breaking down the consideration that goes into just one scene- in this case, the early-game encounter where the player witnesses the (extremely disgusting) Necromorph transformation for the first time.
Dead Space developers break down making of iconic scene
- COMMENTS
- Games
- video games
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor continues the tradition of video games being the modern pinnacle of the franchise
Star Wars is in a rough spot. After Solo: A Star Wars Story flopped and the disastrous reception of the Disney sequel trilogy, the Star Wars franchise retreated to television in a desperate attempt to rehab the brand. Without a single film in development, it's safe to assume that Disney doesn't believe bringing Star Wars back to cinemas is the most profitable… READ THE REST
The trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks awesome
The Suicide Squad has gone through such an interesting journey in the 21st century. Prior to the 2000s, Suicide Squad was a c-list DC title that boasted some inventive stories and an ingenious premise. By wrangling DC's least popular villains together, writer John Ostrander was able to indiscriminately kill off characters while elevating the stock of other ne'er do… READ THE REST
But have you experienced Peaky Blinders in VR?
Just because the Peaky Blinders television series is over doesn't mean the entire franchise is. For six seasons, fans watched the Shelby family carve out a bloody path in the underworld of Birmingham with the fearless and Machiavellian schemer Thomas Shelby- expertly played by Cillian Murphy- at the helm. One of the primary joys one extracts while… READ THE REST
Get this refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 for only $139.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Sometimes it's acceptable to be late to the party— as long as you get there eventually! If you haven't already caught the Apple Watch bug, this refurbished Series 3 is on sale… READ THE REST
This high-speed charger powers up multiple devices at once
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's a universal truth about everybody's home: there are never enough outlets! That means you're constantly having to unplug objects and swap out cords in order to keep everything in running… READ THE REST
This Microsoft Surface Go is great for people who need their tech compressed
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Computers: can't live with 'em… can't live with 'em (and, to some degree, shouldn't live with 'em). It's become near impossible to do lucrative work without a sturdy processor and trying to… READ THE REST