Hannah and Dave Rowett were walking their drugs through Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, England when they spotted a strange ghostly figure materialize and cross their paths. Video below.

"Clumber Park is supposedly haunted by a spirit called 'Grey Lady' … known as a woman in a long coat, often described as a demon, crawling on her long limbs — which lines up pretty well with the hunched-over thing seen in the clip," reports TMZ.

This is TMZ so perhaps it's a ghost of Kardashians past.