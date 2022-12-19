Five passengers injured by "severe turbulence" on United Airlines flight following several dozen on Hawaiian Airlines yesterday

Five passengers on a United Airlines flight to Houston, Texas landed in the hospital after "severe turbulence" tossed the plane around. (Today's unfortunate news comes after several dozen people were injured yesterday due to turbulence on a Hawaiian Airlines flight.) The Houston flight was en route from Río de Janeiro. From CNN:

The airline said in a statement that the turbulence was unexpected.

"United flight 128 encountered unexpected turbulence while en route to Houston. Upon arrival, two passengers and three crew members were met by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries," the statement said.

"We're grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers."