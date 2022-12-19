Here's our first look at Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor

Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/x1pUBGAPPN — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 17, 2022

If you're a Doctor Who fan, there's a lot to be excited about next year. For starters, 2023 will mark the 60th anniversary of the series, practically guaranteeing a fantastic episode to celebrate the occasion. In addition to the anniversary, fan-favorite Doctor David Tennant is set to return to the franchise along with beloved showrunner Russell T. Davies. And if that wasn't enough, we're getting a new Doctor in the form of Ncuti Gatwa's 15th incarnation of the Timelord. There's no doubt about it, Whovians are going to feast on a buffet of science-fiction delights in 2023.

As the first Black Doctor in the series' long history, Ncuti Gatwa's arrival in the Tardis has Doctor Who fans incredibly excited. Even though there's still a host of questions surrounding Gatwa's portrayal of the Doctor, we finally have confirmation about one aspect of the character. In the tweet linked above, you can take a look at the 15th Doctor's new wardrobe.