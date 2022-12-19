Hip-hop septuagenarians Pete & Bas know how to party on Christmas

If there was ever a time for subtitles, it's for Pete & Bas' "You Know It's Christmas." As the story goes, these blokes got into hip hop later in life and have been killing it ever since. (via Everlasting Blort)

The lyrics, 'cause you're going to want to sing along:

Bas:

Dip chicken in the Bisto gravy

Wife chugging on a glass of the Baileys

Passing a glass of the Four Bells Navy

Fill another cup and I'm 'bout to get wavy

Round mine, yeah we do it up properly

I'm drunk, can't nobody stop me

Santa's smoking and talking Cockney

Feeding the dog the leftover broccoli

Pete:

Born in a barn , Jesus

Paid too much for the central heating

It's the festive season

Snooze on the couch the wife got the meat in

Big baubles dangling

Monopoly, last one standing

Just got a nice rose gold on the wrist

And a brand new rod for my angling

CHORUS:

You know it's Christmas

When thе snow begins to fall (this is the Christmas feeling)

We lovе this feeling

So we party all night long (it's Santa live and direct)

Bas:

I'm off my nut like walnut whip

Hot tub for the late night dip

Get bubbly

Champagne in a glass, that's lovely

I like my roast potatoes chunky

Spend so much on the kids this year, if the wife found out she'd dump me

And I think they bumped me

This recliner just ain't that comfy

Pete:

Brand new gifts for the grandkids

Wrapped up like a mummy in a bandage

Nan's on the Christmas dinner

Films on the box and a glass of the liquor

Who's naughty or nice

Tidy motor and I paid half price

Chuck us that mistletoe

And hold my mulled wine while I find my wife

CHORUS:

You know it's Christmas

When the snow begins to fall (this is the Christmas feeling)

We love this feeling

So we party all night long (it's Santa live and direct)

Bas:

Get drunk, get Jolly

Pass out cold in a Tesco trolley I'm steaming

BB gun for the grandson didn't show mum but his face was bleeding Beamin

What a wonderful evening

Bets on the Black Jack game I'm dealing

Food could have done with a bit more seasoning

I'm in love with this Christmas feeling

Pete:

Red nose like Rudolph

Did it in the kitchen Cluedo

Boxing Day, Frank Bruno

Ate so much I'm a sumo

Best of the Christmas cheer

Smoke my fag and I drink my beer

Family I love sincere

We done quite well do better next year

Bas:

Dancing on the kitchen table

Wife keeps swigging the wine, she wanna twerk on me

My my, would you look at the time, I need salt

And lemon or lime inside this whisky

No parsley for me, I need sprouts and a pig in a blanket

I'm checking the pamphlet for New Years flights to the Maldives Swigging a pint at the family's Christmas feast

Pete:

So snug in me Christmas jumper

Warm down south like a land down under

Splashed on the Secret Santa

Good gear in the box no wonder

Nah, outdoors tundra

Inside with the bassline pumper

Yeah, Here comes the governor

Number one and there ain't no other

CHORUS:

You know it's Christmas

When the snow begins to fall (this is the Christmas feeling)

We love this feeling

So we party all night long (it's Santa live and direct)

You know it's Christmas

When the snow begins to fall (this is the Christmas feeling)

We love this feeling

So we party all night long (it's Santa live and direct)