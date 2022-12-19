Hip-hop septuagenarians Pete & Bas know how to party on Christmas

If there was ever a time for subtitles, it's for Pete & Bas' "You Know It's Christmas." As the story goes, these blokes got into hip hop later in life and have been killing it ever since. (via Everlasting Blort)
The lyrics, 'cause you're going to want to sing along:
Bas:
Dip chicken in the Bisto gravy
Wife chugging on a glass of the Baileys
Passing a glass of the Four Bells Navy
Fill another cup and I'm 'bout to get wavy
Round mine, yeah we do it up properly
I'm drunk, can't nobody stop me
Santa's smoking and talking Cockney
Feeding the dog the leftover broccoli
Pete:
Born in a barn , Jesus
Paid too much for the central heating
It's the festive season
Snooze on the couch the wife got the meat in
Big baubles dangling
Monopoly, last one standing
Just got a nice rose gold on the wrist
And a brand new rod for my angling
CHORUS:
You know it's Christmas
When thе snow begins to fall (this is the Christmas feeling)
We lovе this feeling
So we party all night long (it's Santa live and direct)
Bas:
I'm off my nut like walnut whip
Hot tub for the late night dip
Get bubbly
Champagne in a glass, that's lovely
I like my roast potatoes chunky
Spend so much on the kids this year, if the wife found out she'd dump me
And I think they bumped me
This recliner just ain't that comfy
Pete:
Brand new gifts for the grandkids
Wrapped up like a mummy in a bandage
Nan's on the Christmas dinner
Films on the box and a glass of the liquor
Who's naughty or nice
Tidy motor and I paid half price
Chuck us that mistletoe
And hold my mulled wine while I find my wife
CHORUS:
You know it's Christmas
When the snow begins to fall (this is the Christmas feeling)
We love this feeling
So we party all night long (it's Santa live and direct)
Bas:
Get drunk, get Jolly
Pass out cold in a Tesco trolley I'm steaming
BB gun for the grandson didn't show mum but his face was bleeding Beamin
What a wonderful evening
Bets on the Black Jack game I'm dealing
Food could have done with a bit more seasoning
I'm in love with this Christmas feeling
Pete:
Red nose like Rudolph
Did it in the kitchen Cluedo
Boxing Day, Frank Bruno
Ate so much I'm a sumo
Best of the Christmas cheer
Smoke my fag and I drink my beer
Family I love sincere
We done quite well do better next year
Bas:
Dancing on the kitchen table
Wife keeps swigging the wine, she wanna twerk on me
My my, would you look at the time, I need salt
And lemon or lime inside this whisky
No parsley for me, I need sprouts and a pig in a blanket
I'm checking the pamphlet for New Years flights to the Maldives Swigging a pint at the family's Christmas feast
Pete:
So snug in me Christmas jumper
Warm down south like a land down under
Splashed on the Secret Santa
Good gear in the box no wonder
Nah, outdoors tundra
Inside with the bassline pumper
Yeah, Here comes the governor
Number one and there ain't no other
CHORUS:
You know it's Christmas
When the snow begins to fall (this is the Christmas feeling)
We love this feeling
So we party all night long (it's Santa live and direct)
You know it's Christmas
When the snow begins to fall (this is the Christmas feeling)
We love this feeling
So we party all night long (it's Santa live and direct)