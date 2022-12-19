Light the Hanukkah candles with Ann Druyan, Sasha Sagan, and Laurie Anderson! (Video)

David Pescovitz

Last night was the first night of Hanukkah! Here's my friend Ann Druyan, co-creator of Cosmos and creative director of the Voyager Golden Record, and her daughter Sasha Sagan, author of the wonderful For Small Creatures Such As We: Rituals for Finding Meaning in Our Unlikely World, lighting the candles. And below, it's the turn of Laurie Anderson! These lovely videos are from the "Give Light" series, produced in 2020 by the the Jewish arts and culture nonprofit Reboot.