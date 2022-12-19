Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? Try Henry and Glenn Forever

If you're still looking for a holiday gift for that hard-to-buy-for friend or relative, I have a great idea for you—Henry and Glenn Forever, the original. I recently saw it at a local bookstore and read it again, and I'm here to tell you that the heartwarming fictional love story between Glenn Danzig and Henry Rollins is still funny and charming, all of these years later. Go buy a copy from the publisher and support an indie business while you're at it!

From the publisher, Microcosm Publishing: