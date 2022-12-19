Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? Try Henry and Glenn Forever

If you're still looking for a holiday gift for that hard-to-buy-for friend or relative, I have a great idea for you—Henry and Glenn Forever, the original. I recently saw it at a local bookstore and read it again, and I'm here to tell you that the heartwarming fictional love story between Glenn Danzig and Henry Rollins is still funny and charming, all of these years later. Go buy a copy from the publisher and support an indie business while you're at it!
From the publisher, Microcosm Publishing:
Starring super-notorious musclebound punk/metaldudes Glenn Danzig and Henry Rollins (with a little help from super-notorious soft-rockdudes Hall and Oates) Henry & Glenn Forever is a love story to end all love stories! The premise of this comic is explained in the beginning, "Henry and Glenn are very good 'friends.' They are also 'room mates.' Daryl and John live next door. They are satanists." What follows is ultra-metal violence and cryfest diary entries, cringing self-doubt and mega-hilarious emo-meltdowns. Who knew Danzig was such a vulnerable, self-conscious sweety-pie? Who knew Rollins was such a caring spouse? Who knew Hall and Oates were so infernally evil—yet so considerate? Well, illustrating/writing team Igloo Tornado (featuring super-awesome comixdude Tom Neely) did and they kicked down 66 fully-illustrated pages with it. Genius on all fronts. Terrifyingly cute. Cutely terrifying. As the real-life Rollins says, quoted on the back cover, "Has Glenn seen this? Trust me, he would not be impressed."