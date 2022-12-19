National Geographic's 45-minute aerial tour of Christmas in Europe is pure holiday magic

Rusty Blazenhoff
Christmas in Frankfurt. Photo: Shutterstock

Experience a "festive flying tour" of nine European countries during the Christmas season with National Geographic. The 45-minute-long episode gives heartwarming glimpses of places like Finnish Lapland, where half a million letters to Santa are sorted year-round, to Estonia's capitol of Tallinn where folk dancers whirl around the city's central Christmas market in traditional garb.