Experience a "festive flying tour" of nine European countries during the Christmas season with National Geographic. The 45-minute-long episode gives heartwarming glimpses of places like Finnish Lapland, where half a million letters to Santa are sorted year-round, to Estonia's capitol of Tallinn where folk dancers whirl around the city's central Christmas market in traditional garb.
National Geographic's 45-minute aerial tour of Christmas in Europe is pure holiday magic
- COMMENTS
- Aerial tour
- christmas
- Europe
- Holiday magic
- snow
- wonderful thing
What if Morrissey and the Smiths put out a Christmas Album?
Holiday songs should be joyous, celebratory, and inviting. So, what happens when a playlist is put together for holiday cheer consisting of The Smiths and Morrissey, the most morose Manchester man (still) making music today? Gawker's Ken Layne put together a Christmas Album of it. "Whether you're home alone or miserable elsewhere, this is the… READ THE REST
Florida man hits wife with Christmas tree after asking him to help with dinner
Typically, the holiday season offers a brief reprieve from the constant barrage of insanity and negativity we encounter throughout the year. For some reason, the theme of "peace on Earth" that pervades the holiday season in songs and marketing campaigns has an uncanny ability to summon the best in the people. However, Florida Man isn't… READ THE REST
Kevin Bacon and Old 97's perform original holiday song together, "Here It Is Christmastime"
Kevin Bacon is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Mantis and Drax go looking for the legendary actor at his house to kidnap (a fictionalized version of) him as a "Christmas present." It seems to all work out because Bacon is later shown… READ THE REST
Master the art of videography with the help of this tool
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Nothing grabs the attention quite like a clean visual. Those who have attempted to produce video content—whether for business or leisure—know just how valuable a quality camera/video camera can be, primarily if… READ THE REST
Get this refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 for only $139.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Sometimes it's acceptable to be late to the party— as long as you get there eventually! If you haven't already caught the Apple Watch bug, this refurbished Series 3 is on sale… READ THE REST
This high-speed charger powers up multiple devices at once
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's a universal truth about everybody's home: there are never enough outlets! That means you're constantly having to unplug objects and swap out cords in order to keep everything in running… READ THE REST