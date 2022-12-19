New podcast series focuses on Afrofuturism

Here's a new podcast series that will provide you with a good primer on Afrofuturism. It was created as part of Carnegie Hall's Afrofuturism Festival from Spring 2022, is hosted by the festival's curators, and features writers, artists, scholars, and more exploring the history and present-day iterations and manifestations of Afrofuturism. Here's what the episodes cover:

The Creator Has a Master Plan: An Afrofuturism Cypher: Hosted by Sheree Renée Thomas, who leads a conversation about Afrofuturist themes in poetry, speculative fiction, and hip hop.

Afrofuturism and the Future of Democracy: Hosted by Dr. Reynaldo Anderson, who engages in a multigenerational conversation about Afrofuturism and its relevance to our democracy and society today.

Space Muses in Chicagoland: Afrofuturism & Community: Hosted by Ytasha Womack, who leads a discussion about Afrofuturism as community and explores the ideas that informed Afrofuturist creators during the Black Arts Movement.

Blacktronika Presents: Together: Hosted by King Britt, who welcomes three visionaries of electronic music and art in a discussion about Afrofuturism and individual creative practices.

Afrofuturism, Lee "Scratch" Perry, and Jamaican Music: Hosted by Louis Chude-Sokei, who explores contributions from the Caribbean diaspora, which are essential to understanding Afrofuturism and Black futurism. Louis Chude-Sokei explores Caribbean sound, culture, and history, with a focus on Jamaica.