Come January 19, postage stamps spotlighting New York-based illustrator Chris Buzelli's art will be released. Part of the U.S. Postal Service's ongoing Love series, the first of these two Forever stamps portray a kitten, and the other a puppy. Buzelli originally painted these on wood panels with oil. They were then scanned and edited digitally to produce the stamps. Preorder at USPS.
Postage stamps featuring Chris Buzelli's adorable kitten and puppy art
- COMMENTS
- Chris Buzelli
- kitten
- love
- postage stamps
- puppy
- stamps
The Appreciation Effect is a social experiment to make people feel seen and valued
While you're being grateful this week, why not start an appreciation campaign for someone who could use some love and recognition? The Appreciation Effect is here to help. You pick a worthy recipient and a start date, and then recruit other people to write nice things about them. The Appreciation Effect will then release the… READ THE REST
Fictosexual man who married a hologram can no longer speak with wife, due to software glitch
Akihiko Kondo tied the knot with a hologram of the popular virtual character Hatsune Miku back in 2018. The ceremony cost 2 million yen, or about $17,300, though none of the 40 invitees actually showed up. Still, The Mainichi describes theirs as a lovely courtship: Kondo graduated from a vocational school, and later worked as… READ THE REST
The scientific similarities between falling in love and doing cocaine
There are a host of similarities between being in love and doing drugs. "Yeah," some of you might say, "they both make your friends hate you and leave you broke." While those critiques might be accurate on a social and financial level, love is incredibly similar to cocaine on a chemical level. The knowledge folks… READ THE REST
You can buy a refurbished iPhone XR now for 70% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Everybody wants an iPhone, but the reality is not everyone wants to pay the price for an iPhone. After all, these devices make a significant dent in your wallet. That's why… READ THE REST
This solar powered generator is on sale for under $600
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Winter is here, and you want to make sure you're prepared for the worst of any storm. This Anker 521 Solar Generator will keep all of your devices powered up (even when you lose… READ THE REST
Master the art of videography with the help of this tool
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Nothing grabs the attention quite like a clean visual. Those who have attempted to produce video content—whether for business or leisure—know just how valuable a quality camera/video camera can be, primarily if… READ THE REST