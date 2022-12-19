Postage stamps featuring Chris Buzelli's adorable kitten and puppy art

Rusty Blazenhoff
image: USPS

Come January 19, postage stamps spotlighting New York-based illustrator Chris Buzelli's art will be released. Part of the U.S. Postal Service's ongoing Love series, the first of these two Forever stamps portray a kitten, and the other a puppy. Buzelli originally painted these on wood panels with oil. They were then scanned and edited digitally to produce the stamps. Preorder at USPS.