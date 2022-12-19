Videos of Robert Maddox AKA Rocketman zipping around on his pulsejet engines with childlike glee are legendary, with views in the hundreds of thousands. His long beard came in handy for his latest invention, a rocket sleigh for Santa Claus! No reindeer required for this jet-powered beauty.
Rocketman Robert Maddox plays Santa on a rocket-powered sleigh
