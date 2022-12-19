Sci-fi films by Indigenous people

Not everyone loves, likes, or tolerates the Avatar movie franchise (there are two of them, now, and that makes it a franchise). Dr. Autumn Asher BlackDeer offers this thread on Twitter: "Don't want to want the colonial glorifying blue people movie? Check out these sci-fi films by actual Indigenous people telling their own stories instead."

Don't wanna watch the colonial glorifying blue people movie? Check out these sci-fi films by actual Indigenous people telling our own stories instead. 🧵 — Dr. BlackDeer (@DrBlackDeer) December 16, 2022

Peruse their comments and suggestions for holiday viewing with films like Night Raiders (trailer), Rhymes for Young Ghouls (trailer), and Prey (trailer), among others.

"Autumn Asher BlackDeer, PhD, MSW, is a queer decolonial scholar from the Southern Cheyenne Nation and serves as an assistant professor in the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Denver. Dr. BlackDeer is an advocate for fellow survivors of sexual violence, and is deeply committed to decolonizing the academy and achieving Indigenous health equity."