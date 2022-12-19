What if Morrissey and the Smiths put out a Christmas Album?

Holiday songs should be joyous, celebratory, and inviting. So, what happens when a playlist is put together for holiday cheer consisting of The Smiths and Morrissey, the most morose Manchester man (still) making music today? Gawker's Ken Layne put together a Christmas Album of it.

"Whether you're home alone or miserable elsewhere, this is the time of year when the proper music is crucial to surviving the next several days. Check out Happy Christmas From Morrissey and The Smiths, which is not a real holiday classic (yet), but simply a "playlist" on the Internet. Remember, your parents might've accidentally conceived you to one of these very songs!"