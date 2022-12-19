You can buy a refurbished iPhone XR now for 70% off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Everybody wants an iPhone, but the reality is not everyone wants to pay the price for an iPhone. After all, these devices make a significant dent in your wallet. That's why we're so excited you can now get one of the top iPhone models for under $300.

The Apple iPhone XR 6.1" 128GB (refurbished), which is valued at $799, is now on sale for only $234.99. That's a 70% discount on this phone, which is a 2018 year model — no coupons needed!

Like all iPhones, you can make calls, send texts, play games, and surf the web on it. But this iPhone has all kinds of neat features, too. FaceID keeps your phone secure, while the Liquid Retina LCD screen offers gorgeous visuals. You can FaceTime in HD with this model, plus it has a great camera that takes quality pictures. Thanks to the 128GB of storage life you can take as many photos and videos as you want, and download countless apps.

Plus, with 15 hours of battery life, you don't need to worry about bringing a charger everywhere you go. It's water-resistant and more durable than ever, too!

"The iPhone XR, Apple's 'low-cost' phone gets you a great-looking, modern iPhone with a super-fast processor," PCMag wrote in its review, highlighting the bright screen as another pro. CNET, meanwhile, said, "The iPhone XR is the best iPhone for the price."

Keep in mind, this iPhone is refurbished, but that doesn't mean it isn't good quality. It comes from a certified reseller, EMB Phones, and was given a grade of "B." That grade signifies the actual phone is in prime operating condition, but it may have some minor scratching or scuffing on the body. No big deal!

Get a refurbished Apple iPhone XR 6.1" 128GB for only $234.99 now.

Prices subject to change.