Block all productive internet use with this handy Chrome add-on

There are many services, tips and life hacks that purport to help you eliminate time-wasting distractions such as social media. Productivity Blocker, however, does the opposite. The work of Steven J Nass and Kory Brocius, it systematically prevents you from using productive, sensible websites and services. There is an interesting overlap in these two seemingly opposing visions of human activity—is going to LinkedIn "productivity"?—but it's the thought that counts.

Introducing the Productivity Blocker, the first Chrome extension for blocking any website that makes you productive. Whether it's sending an email, checking LinkedIn or brushing up on your Dutch, consider it gone, outta here, geblokkeerd (that's "blocked" in Dutch, but try not to retain that information right now).