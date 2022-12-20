30 years ago, Disney decided to remove the song "When Love is Gone" from The Muppet Christmas Carol, starring Michael Caine. The omission very much weakened the emotional, redemptive arc of the Scrooge character. The song managed to make it onto the VHS version of the film before the master was lost. 30 years later, the master was found and the footage returned.
Disney finally fixes a bad decision made on The Muppet Christmas Carol 30 years ago
- COMMENTS
- a christmas carol
- Disney
- Michael Caine
- The Muppets
Watch the trailer for 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'
Cal Kestis and his badass little buddy BD-1 are back in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Cal has grown old enough to need a shave; the graphics and gameplay look impressive; so all that's left to worry about is the story. Jedi: Fallen Order was wonderful, and the best Star Wars video game since Knights of… READ THE REST
Old friends are back in the 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' season 2 trailer
Clone Force 99 will be back on January 4th. This trailer hints that this season will delve deeply into how the Clones at large feel about the Empire and its rise… and that the Galaxy will only get darker. The best clone of them all, Captain Rex, and fan favorite Wookie padawan Gunji are back.… READ THE REST
Disneyland's 'It's a Small World' adds characters in wheelchairs
In an ever-expanding wave of inclusiveness, Disneyland has added several dolls in wheelchairs to its famed "It's a Small World" attraction. While the dolls have been added as part of the seasonal holiday overlay, these new characters will be permanent residents of the ride. ABC7: On Friday morning, two dolls in wheelchairs were unveiled on… READ THE REST
You can buy a refurbished iPhone XR now for 70% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Everybody wants an iPhone, but the reality is not everyone wants to pay the price for an iPhone. After all, these devices make a significant dent in your wallet. That's why… READ THE REST
This solar powered generator is on sale for under $600
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Winter is here, and you want to make sure you're prepared for the worst of any storm. This Anker 521 Solar Generator will keep all of your devices powered up (even when you lose… READ THE REST
Master the art of videography with the help of this tool
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Nothing grabs the attention quite like a clean visual. Those who have attempted to produce video content—whether for business or leisure—know just how valuable a quality camera/video camera can be, primarily if… READ THE REST