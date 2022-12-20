Disney finally fixes a bad decision made on The Muppet Christmas Carol 30 years ago

Gareth Branwyn

30 years ago, Disney decided to remove the song "When Love is Gone" from The Muppet Christmas Carol, starring Michael Caine. The omission very much weakened the emotional, redemptive arc of the Scrooge character. The song managed to make it onto the VHS version of the film before the master was lost. 30 years later, the master was found and the footage returned.